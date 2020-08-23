SAVE NOW: How young people can avoid the debt trap

(Metro) Rites of passage come in many forms. Some are religious ceremonies marking an important stage in a person's spiritual life, while others are less ceremonial but still impactful.
For many young people who are old enough to vote but not necessarily old enough to live completely independent of their parents, digging oneself out of debt is an early financial rite of passage. But youth and debt need not go hand in hand, even though statistics suggest otherwise.
According to the Federal Reserve, student loan debt recently reached historical highs, surpassing $1.5 trillion for the first time ever. That figure is even more staggering when compared to figures from a decade ago, when total student loan was about $600 billion.
And it's not just student loan debt that's jeopardizing young people's financial futures. Consumer debt compiled through the use of credit cards has long been a thorn in the sides of young adults, many of whom apply for credit cards before they fully understand the concept of credit, only to learn the hard way that swiping credit cards comes at an oftentimes steep cost.
But while the young people of yesteryear might have landed in debt by using credit cards for non-essentials like a night out with friends, a recent survey from the professional services firm PwC found young adults currently between the ages of 25 and 34 are more likely to buy day-to-day essentials with credit.
In fact, 20 percent admitted to doing to so in the past six months, compared with just six percent of adults age 55 and over. That could be due to a number of factors beyond young adults' control, including low and stagnant wages, but it also might be a byproduct of young adults not knowing how to avoid debt. If it's the latter, then young adults can try to employ the following strategies to avoid falling into the debt trap.
Explore your repayment options
According to Student Debt Relief, a private company that looks to educate and empower consumers about student loan debt, the average college graduate in the class of 2016 had $37,172 in debt. That's nearly $10,000 more debt than the average graduate from the class of 2011. Young adults struggling to repay their student loans can explore various options, including federal student loan repayment plans, such as the Pay As You Earn plan and the Income-Based plan. Each plan is different, but young adults should know they have many repayment options.
Avoid consumer debt
Interest rates on credit cards can be high, especially for young people without lengthy credit histories. As a result, it's best to only use such cards for emergencies and not to pay for nights out with friends or a new pair of shoes. Consumer debt that's not paid off in full each month also can adversely affect young adults' credit ratings, which can hurt them when they get older and look to buy their own homes or other big-ticket items.
Live at home
While many college graduates want to maintain their independence and live on their own after graduation, moving back in with mom and dad might be the most financially savvy move to make. Doing so allows young adults with jobs to begin building their nest eggs and can help them avoid having to use credit cards to meet their day-to-day needs. Debt ensnares many young adults.
