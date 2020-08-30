SAVE NOW: Learn which days of the week are the best to save money

(Metro) Few people would pass on the opportunity to save money. Clipping coupons, redeeming discount codes and shopping sales are par for the course for the average consumer. What some may not realize is shopping on particular days of the week or during certain times of the year can yield even greater discounts.
According to Charlie Graham, chief executive of ShopItToMe, a website that provides e-mail alerts to consumers when their favorite items go on sale, significant price differences can be seen on a day-to-day basis, depending on the items.
As for when to shop for just about anything, the following is a guideline for getting good deals. Weekdays tend to be better than weekends for bargain hunters.
Airfare
According to the fare tracking site FareCompare.com, most airlines post domestic fare sales on Monday evening, which creates a price-matching scenario on Tuesday. Data suggests, to get cheap seats, travelers should shop around 3 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Appliances
Big-ticket items like appliances require research and time prior to making a purchase. As a result, people tend to make these purchases over the weekend. To remain competitive, stores often discount large appliances on Sundays.
Cars
Dealerships have less leverage when customer crowds are minimal, which tends to be the case earlier in the week. The automotive resource Edmunds says dealerships are more open to negotiating on Mondays.
Electronics
Mondays are also a great day to find deals on consumer electronics. Retailers and manufacturers often release rebate deals early in the week, enticing consumers to buy.
Jewelry and shoes
Studies have found women tend to shop more in the middle of the week. Therefore, retailers that cater to females, including clothing stores, jewelers and handbag retailers, often discount items on Wednesdays.
Restaurant meals
Dining out reaches its peak time from Thursday through the weekend. To generate sales during slow periods, many restaurants offer specials on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For example, "kids eat free" specials are often offered on Tuesdays. Look for other discounts, such as happy hour deals or specials geared toward "ladies night out."
Supermarket food
New circulars are distributed weekly and items tend to be advertised on Sunday, making this the best day to get sales. However, since prices tend to carry throughout the week, Monday also can be a good day to save and the crowds are often smaller on Mondays than Sundays.
Saving money involves knowing when to get the lowest prices on popular items. And some days of the week are simply better than others for bargain hunters.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!