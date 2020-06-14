SAVE NOW: Make his first Father's Day special

(Metro) Dads are often the first heroes in their young children's lives. Dads chase away ghosts in the closet, let their daughters dance on their toes and teach their sons how to win the heart of their first crush.
The first Father's Day a new dad spends with his growing family can be quite memorable, as celebrating one's fatherhood for the first time is a unique and special time. Spouses and other family members can go the extra mile to make this year that much more special for first-time fathers.
• Let Dad sleep in. Chances are dad is enamored with his little bundle of joy, but it's well-known being a new father often means sacrificing sleep time — especially for the first several months to a year of that child's life. Enlist the help of a family member who can be on baby watch while dad gets to sleep in on the weekend of his big day. With some extra sleep, dad can enjoy Father's Day that much more.
• Create a first-year memory book. Take the time to put together a scrapbook of the photos and moments baby and dad have gotten to spend together. So much focus is often placed on a new baby and his or her mother, dad may be left playing second fiddle. Make it clear fathers are key to their children's development and happiness, too.
• Make a baby keepsake. Use washable ink so baby can sign a Father's Day card with a hand or footprint. The tradition can be repeated year after year until the child is old enough to write.
• Go overboard on gifts. The idea isn't to buy dad's love, but dad's first Father's Day is a truly unique time. On behalf of his firstborn, purchase a few different gifts — those items he has been interested in buying but has resisted in favor of saving money for new onesies and burp cloths. Or invest in one special event gift, such as tickets to a game to see his favorite team or a concert to catch a favorite band.
• Boost his ego. Get matching T-shirts for baby and dad with cute memes and sayings, such as "Couch Potato" and "Tater Tot."
Father's Day comes once a year. However, a father's very first Father's Day occurs just once. Use the opportunity to pamper dad, so he can savor this truly special experience.
