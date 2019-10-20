(Metro) Rain on Halloween. It may not be as bad as households running out of candy, but the thought of drizzle or downpours occurring on a day where much of the fun is spent outside can induce a case of the rainy day doldrums.
If the weather calls for rain on Halloween, that doesn't have to mean the day is a bust. Here are some tips for making the most of a rainy Halloween.
• Purchase a large golf or sporting umbrella. These are better at covering the entire body and can protect your costume.
• Consider spraying your costume with a waterproofing spray. This will cause the rain to bead up and run off the costume.
• Wear rain boots or other waterproof footwear to protect your feet. If your socks and shoes get wet, it can be uncomfortable and cut your trick-or-treat time short.
• Ask a parent to drive you and friends around from house to house and simply run out to ring bells for candy.
• Build your costume around the weather conditions. Make a raincoat or black trench part of the costume and no one will be the wiser it is serving the double purpose of keeping you dry.
• A costume mask will be festive and also keep your face warm and dry.
• Instead of trick-or-treating outside, visit strip mall stores or the local mall for safe and dry candy hunting inside.
• Host a Halloween party at home or another venue, such as a catering hall. This way you can have fun no matter how bad the weather might be. A tricky tray contest can ensure guests go home with treats.
• Parents can have children invite a few friends over for a Halloween slumber party. Spooky movies and popcorn covered in caramel will certainly fit the bill for the evening's festivities.
Rain doesn't have to be a foil for Halloween plans. In fact, overcast or drizzly days can enhance the haunted feel of the day even more.