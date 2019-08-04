(StatePoint) Going from lax summer schedules to the hectic back-to-school season can put even the most organized moms on edge. Luckily, arming your family with key items can transform back to school season from super stressful to supremely simple.
Back in App-tion
From scoring deals to making homework manageable, great apps can make back to school season easier and more affordable.
Saving money is typically high on Mom’s priority list. Use apps like ShopSavvy to comparison shop — just scan an item’s barcode to see if there’s a better deal available at another store or online. Score additional discounts with coupon apps like RetailMeNot and The Coupons App.
Stay on top of assignments with tools like myHomework. This digital planner syncs across devices, so both kids and parents receive reminders when homework and projects are due. You can also be mindful of the entire family’s schedule with organization apps like Cozi, which allows family members to share activities and appointments in a daily breakdown, as well as keep track of chores, grocery lists and more. You’ll never forget snacks at the store or miss a soccer game again. Score!
Handwritten helpers
Although technology has made life easier in many ways, sometimes the tried-and-true method is best. Students who write down notes rather than type them learn more, according to a study conducted by researchers at Princeton and UCLA. So, instead of relying on laptops or tablets for class, go old-school with pen and paper. Cut down costs by purchasing plain notebooks and encourage kids to personalize them with craft supplies like stickers or decals. Duck Tape brand duct tapes are available in more than 250 colors, designs and licenses — including three new transparent colors. It’s another fun, easy-to-use medium for kids to make school supplies uniquely their own.
While apps keep calendars close at hand, an in-home wall organizer displays the entire family’s schedule in one spot. To quickly and easily see who’s going where and when, use a giant piece of cardstock and Duck Dry Erase or Chalkboard tapes to create a re-usable, large-scale calendar. Then, use a removable tape, like washi tape, to create labels and assign a color code for each family member.
School supply survival kit
Kids have a habit of losing or abusing school supplies. Stock up on essentials so you’re covered when items are lost, damaged or run out.
You can never have enough notebooks, folders, pens and pencils. Even if students don’t use them this year, they’re sure to be on next year’s list and can come in handy at home, too. For younger children or older students in art classes, keep markers, colored pencils and crayons at the ready. Make the most of seasonal discounts by hitting the stores after the back to school rush. Prepare for larger tasks, too. Keep materials like poster boards, construction paper, report covers and extra printer ink available for late-night, last-minute assignments.
With preparation and organization you can beat back-to-school stress this season.