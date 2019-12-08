(StatePoint) Hosting a party this yuletide? These days, there are new and innovative ways to set the tone for festive holiday cheer.
High-tech lighting
Holiday decorations aren’t what they used to be. Now you can control your decorative lighting with app-enabled technology, controlling color combinations, speed and direction of light patterns, even connecting your light scheme to music right from your phone or computer.
DJ apps
When you are rushing around making sure everyone is fed and having a good time, you likely don’t have time to actively curate your party’s music selection.
Consider downloading a DJ app in advance of your party, which can draw from your existing playlists, automatically make well-informed selections as to what to play next based on matching beats and even mix the transitions for you. This can mean more attention paid to guests and less focus on your playlist.
Sing-a-long
Want to make your own music? Even with limited space, you can make caroling and holiday sing-a-longs at your party better with an electronic keyboard that provides the same key weight and resistance of an actual grand piano. For example, Casio’s CGP-700 Compact Grand Piano features an 88-note scaled hammer action keyboard with simulated ebony and ivory textured keys. Whether you stick with classic selections or prefer newer holiday hits, now you can do so accompanied by the sounds of high-quality instrumentation ideal for home use.
Hosting is never simple. But now you can let technology do some of the heavy lifting — from music to imagery — to create the perfect ambiance at your holiday gatherings.