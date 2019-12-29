(MS) New Year's Eve is widely known as a night of indulgence full of entertainment that is not particularly appropriate for young children.
Many people actually find it difficult to find ways to celebrate the arrival of the new year with guests of varying ages thanks to the late hours involved and celebrants' penchant for imbibing. There's actually a lot of fun ways to get kids into the New Year's Eve celebration in age-appropriate ways.
• Make a lot of noise with homemade noisemakers, pots and pans or pull-string poppers (if they're legal where you live).
• Create a helium-balloon liftoff. Who says a ball has to drop at the stroke of midnight? Instead, launch helium-filled balloons into the air to represent the strike of 12.
• Celebrate midnight for a different time zone if the kids can't stay up to 12 where you live. Those on the West Coast can celebrate the East Coast midnight. East Coasters may want to celebrate midnight in England!
• Make clocks the theme of the New Year's party or another appropriate theme, like Baby New Year. Decorate the house according to the theme and encourage everyone to dress the part as well.
• Get stomping with the kids. In the moments leading to midnight, unroll some bubble wrapping that's left over from holiday gifts or purchased for the occasion. Have the kids stomp on the bubbles when the clock hits 12 for a lot of noisy fun.