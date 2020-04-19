SAVE NOW: Nothing says immune system health like dairy

The coronavirus or COVID-19 has taken our nation by storm. With so much out of our control, it is important to reflect on things we can control.
The World Health Organization (WHO) celebrates World Health Day every year on April 7, to create awareness around the benefits of being healthy. In 1948, the First World Health Assembly called for the creation of World Health Day to mark the founding of WHO.
The day is a worldwide opportunity to focus on key public health issues. The belief “health is wealth” is one shared by many. By spreading awareness, sharing knowledge about immune health and discussing how to prioritize health, we can help prevent illness.
It is undeniable a well-balanced diet goes hand-in-hand with a healthy lifestyle. What you choose to eat (and choose not to eat) can help ward off many leading illnesses and diseases.
Food choices make a huge impact on how you feel today and tomorrow; along with impacting the future health. The right diet can help fight viruses and infections by keeping the body in a good balance.
“Like any fighting force, healthy immune system warriors need high-quality regular nourishment with variety from all of the food groups, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, protein and dairy," said nutrition educator and dietitian Erin McGraw.
Immune health is a complex topic as it is heavily reliant on the health of the body as a whole. It is important to note immune health is not built on a healthy diet alone. Additional tips for maintaining optimal health include getting enough sleep, limiting stress, exercising and practicing good hygiene.
With the fear surrounding the current worldwide pandemic, take the time to manage what you can control to prevent becoming ill. Healthy foods like milk, cheeses and yogurt are a key part of a healthy diet, which plays a role in a healthy immune system.
“Dairy foods offer a significant amount of benefits, including bone-building calcium, and also offer nutrients beneficial for immune health like vitamin A and D," McGraw said.
So, make sure you are getting 3 servings of dairylicious foods daily to celebrate world health in a proactive and preventative fashion.
For more information on healthy eating or dairy foods, visit stldairycouncil.org or contact McGraw at the St. Louis District Dairy Council by calling 314-835-9668 or e-mailing emcgraw@stldairycouncil.org. Make sure to follow St. Louis District Dairy Council on Facebook or Instagram at STLDairyCouncil.
