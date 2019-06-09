(Family Features) Summer is the perfect time for outdoor recreational activities, from ballpark tailgates and camping trips to backyard barbecues or simply hosting a party outside.
Portable generators can be used to make these activities even more enjoyable, but their exhaust fumes can pose serious risks. So before you head out to enjoy a fun summer day, make sure you’re ready to protect your family from the potential dangers associated with portable generator use.
Whether you’re planning outdoor fun for your backyard, a local park or the open wilderness, portable generators can take your outdoor recreation and summer fun to the next level. Portable generators make it possible to cook, use a cooling fan, play festive music, power a karaoke machine or even light up a string of twinkling lights to help set the stage for a great time.
“Some of our most beloved summer traditions can be even more enjoyable with electricity from a portable generator, but there are some notable risks,” said Susan Orenga, representative for the Portable Generator Manufacturers’ Association (PGMA). “Proper handling and taking the appropriate safety precautions can help ensure that users fully appreciate the benefits of portable power.”
The most serious risk comes from exhaust fumes containing carbon monoxide, a gas you cannot smell, see or taste. Excess exposure can have fatal consequences for both people and animals.
This summer, portable generators will be used for a variety of applications, providing a convenient, flexible energy source that is easily transportable. Taking proper safety precautions will help ensure you can enjoy the many benefits and capabilities of portable generator use without putting yourself or others in danger.
Before you use a portable generator to power up your summer activities, keep these safety tips from PGMA top of mind:
• To avoid dangerous carbon monoxide accumulation, always “Take It Outside.” Never run a portable generator indoors or in partially enclosed spaces, including garages, porches, campers or tents.
• Always place a portable generator downwind and point the engine exhaust away from occupied spaces, such as a campsite, tailgate or seating area.
• If you feel sick, dizzy or weak while using your portable generator, get to fresh air immediately and call 911 for emergency medical attention.
• Install a battery-operated carbon monoxide alarm according to manufacturer’s instructions.
• Always refer to the generator’s owner manual for further information about safe operation and potential hazards.
Learn more about safely operating portable generators this summer at pgmaonline.com and takeyourgeneratoroutside.com.