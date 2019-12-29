(MS) It's the time of year when people make resolutions to be a better and healthier version of themselves.
So why not make resolutions that will mutually benefit you and your pet? Here are some ideas to help you and yours have the best year yet.
• Eat more fresh food. This may seem like an easy resolution. However, it takes time and preparation. For humans, this means incorporating more fruits and veggies into your diet, while for pets, this means ensuring their pet food uses ingredients such as fresh turkey, salmon and duck, fresh omega 3 and 6 oils (from coconuts and canola), wholesome berries and fruits and vegetables like peas, spinach and carrots. Now Fresh premium petfood by Petcurean is a great example. You can learn more about choosing a pet food with the freshest, healthiest ingredients at petcurean.com.
• Get more exercise. Did you know pets can decrease our blood pressure and cholesterol levels and increase our opportunities for exercise, outdoor activities and socialization? Exercising together will not only help optimize your health, but also allow you to spend more time together.
• Use that agenda. This doesn't seem like a resolution, but sometimes making a plan is the only way resolutions will come to life. Most of us schedule time for other appointments and meetings, so why not set aside some priority time for pets, too?