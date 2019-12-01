(Family Features) The sticker on your car’s windshield serves as a constant reminder every car eventually has to be taken to get its oil changed. Go too long and a bright red indicator light will also start demanding attention.
If you’re ever tempted to ask if all of those oil changes are really necessary, consider the important work oil performs for your engine.
Keep your motor running
Motor oil lubricates and cools the moving parts in your car’s engine. Without clean oil your engine’s metal-on-metal components can grind against each other, causing extensive wear. So, not having clean oil and the proper amount of oil can have serious consequences.
Even if oil is present, there’s no guarantee it will properly protect an engine against damage. If you decide to forego changing the oil according to your car’s maintenance schedule, dirt, sludge and varnish can build up leading to serious damage or an engine replacement.
Take time for a change
Extended oil change intervals are the No. 1 cause of sludge and varnish build up. Motor oil degrades over time due to heat, pressure and contamination. Check the owner’s manual for the manufacturer’s recommended oil change interval for your vehicle and, remember, oil is the lifeblood of your engine.
Conventional oil changes leave as much as 10 percent to 20 percent of metal wear particulates, dust and other contaminants behind. Using an oil system cleaner, like Synergyn XTrA MPG Oil Change System Cleaner, a day before any routine oil change will provide a more complete cleaning of your oil system helping to eliminate out unwanted metals, gums and varnishes that can lead to oil contamination. One day prior to your next oil change, just add the oil change system cleaner, and then change the oil and filter. For more information about this, visit synergynusa.com.
Inspect for potential problems
Most cars are designed for easy oil change maintenance, so if you don’t change your own oil, take this product to your professional service installer. Those who like to do the job themselves should always pop open the hood and inspect the car for fluid levels and leakage, cracked or frayed belts and bulging hoses.
Next, inspect for broken or worn parts that can’t be seen from above. For protection from other issues that can’t be seen, add the oil change system cleaner a day before changing the oil. It frees sticky valves and lifters, cleans gum and varnish from internal parts, improves oil circulation, increases lubricity, reduces friction, restores engine performance and improves fuel economy. After that, add the engine treatment when you change your oil and filter and let your engine run for 20 to 30 minutes to let the engine treatment circulate in your car’s oil system. Finally, don’t forget to rotate the tires after every third oil change.
Visit any reputable auto repair garage or lube shop to have all of these inspections and maintenance tasks performed during your car’s oil change. They’ll also dispose of the dirty, used oil for you.