(StatePoint) While many will seek financial absolution in January, the first of the year will be a lot brighter if you avoid seasonal over-spending in the first place.
Here are some simple strategies for setting up a holiday budget and sticking to it.
Get started early
Purchasing gifts, decking the halls, throwing holiday parties and getting out of town should come as no surprise, and neither should the associated expenses.
Just as you may tuck away savings for a rainy day or for a big purchase down the line, you can also create a holiday fund. Cut back on unnecessary expenditures here and there, diverting that portion of your income to a special savings account marked “Holiday Spending.”
Smart spreadsheets
Before hitting stores, map out spending with an organized spreadsheet. It’s easier to keep track of your purchases when you have an interactive visual to assist you.
And these days, it is easier than ever to mathematically calculate your expenditures as certain new models of scientific calculators for the first time offer spreadsheet functionality. For example, Casio’s CLASSWIZ fx-991EX scientific calculator allows users to create spreadsheets of up to five columns and 45 rows for a maximum of 170 data items on its high-resolution LCD screen. With its icon-based display and 274 functions, this tool can prove valuable when planning your pre-holiday season savings. More information can be found at ShopCasio.com.
Shopping strategies
Store designers have admitted floor displays are designed to keep you browsing and to encourage impulse purchases. You can circumvent these obstacles by being aware of them. For example, the area around checkout is full of grab-and-go smaller items, the purchase of which can easily be justified on a whim.
Making a list and knowing what you plan to purchase before entering a store can help you get in and out without adding more to your cart than you planned.
With smart planning and new tech tools, you can end this year with your coffers full.