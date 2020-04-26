SAVE NOW: Simple tips to help you live an organic lifestyle

(NAPS) While the word “organic” typically demonstrates the commitment to an environmentally sound growing method for farmers, there’s an increased interest in finding ways to live organically beyond just food choices. It’s driven by the growing desire to make wise choices for the planet. Living an organic lifestyle not only offers something to people of all ages, it can be achieved in the kitchen, garden or even during an outdoor activity.
Here are a few simple tips to start living an organic lifestyle:
Take small steps: Take the first step with your staple shopping ingredients. Consider replacing conventional products one by one with organic alternatives. Make foods like fruits, vegetables, milk and meat your first priority.
Grow an organic garden: Why not grow your own organic vegetables and herbs? Plants like tomatoes, peppers, onions, potatoes and cucumbers are easy to grow and can be easily maintained on a rooftop or patio garden. Plus, it’s a great way to teach kids where food comes from and how it grows.
Read the labels: Look for products with the “Certified USDA Organic” seal and read labels carefully to check out the main ingredients and any additives that may be included. The first ingredients listed should be common names and easy to pronounce.
Pack an organic lunchbox: Send your kids off to school each morning with a delicious, organic lunch. For example, Santa Cruz Organic Peanut Butters and Fruit Spreads offer a variety of options and flavors to keep kids excited at lunchtime. To help round it out, the company’s Fruit Sauces are a tasty, organic treat, with each 4-ounce sauce cup providing 100 percent of the reference daily intake of vitamin C.
As a pioneer organic brand born in the Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Cruz Organic is committed to providing delicious organic foods. Its offerings include more than 60 products ranging from fruit juices to peanut butter. All Santa Cruz Organic products are Certified USDA Organic and never contain artificial flavors. To learn more, visit santacruzorganic.com.
Living an organic lifestyle can be easier to achieve than many people realize.
