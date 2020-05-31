SAVE NOW: Six simple routines for healthy hair and skin

(Family Features) Whether quick and efficient or long and relaxing, 61 percent of Americans would rather give up brushing their teeth for a week than remove showering from their daily routines, according to a recent survey commissioned by Delta Faucet.
While people may recognize the value of a steaming shower, they may not consider the effects water temperature and beauty rituals have on the body and mind.
Healthier hair, softer skin and less stress can be achieved by following a few simple steps:
• Glowing skin. Cold water can cause pores to tighten, making it difficult to thoroughly clean skin. Conversely, hot water can dry out skin, causing it to become tight. To offer peace of mind and ensure the temperature of the water flowing from your shower or bathtub spout is right for you, Delta Faucet introduced Temp2O Technology — a digital temperature display featuring LED color indicators to easily identify water temperature ranges.
• Luxurious locks. Where cold water can reduce hair volume, hot water can strip locks of natural oils, leaving hair dry and brittle. Most shampoos work best with a moderate water temperature so be aware of hot versus cold when treating your hair.
• Olive your new look. Whether harsh summer sun or cold, dry winters, damaged, dehydrated hair can happen year round. Repairing distressed hair does not always mean you need to make an appointment at the salon or stock up on expensive hair treatments. Simply look in your kitchen cabinet. Olive oil adds moisture and shine to lackluster hair, so treat it — wet or dry — at a fraction of the cost.
• Turn up the volume. After a shower or bath, tousle your hair from root to crown with your fingertips as you blow-dry to create the illusion of fuller hair. When strands are dry, give the roots extra lift by back-combing undersides with a clean, dry toothbrush. Rather than tearing at hair with a comb, the soft bristles will grip and rough up strands just enough to maintain lift.
• Relaxing fruit bath. After a tough day of sun exposure, stress and pollution — a bath set at the appropriate temperature can help de-stress the body and mind. Start by running a warm bath — 80 to 100 degrees— with a half-gallon of milk and lavender oil, and rub pureed watermelon, a natural anti-inflammatory, on the skin for a soothing finish.
• Drink up. We’ve all heard about the benefits of drinking water — and they’re true. Add a few slices of cucumber or mint leaves to a glass of ice water for a post bath or shower refresher. Skin care expert and research scientist Warren Wallo explains, “Water helps flush toxins from your body and hydrates your system, for healthy-looking skin and a soft, natural glow.”
No matter what your beauty routine may be, the right shower and bathing temperatures make a difference. To learn more about Temp2O Technology, visit deltafaucet.com.
