SAVE NOW: Six simple tips to reduce waste in your home

(StatePoint) The amount of trash people produce has increased a whopping 10,000 percent over the past 100 years, according to Terracycle, a company that handles hard-to recycle materials.
Starting in April for Earth Month, personal care company Tom’s of Maine partnered with TerraCycle to inspire less waste going to landfills. With the average American producing over 30 pounds of trash per week, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, the #LessWasteChallenge is a simple pledge that encourages households to reduce trash by just one pound per week.
Reducing waste is actually easier than you may think. Some simple tips from TerraCycle to reach that one pound goal include:
• Use reusable containers when possible when packing lunch for you and your family. They travel better and reduce waste.
• Thirsty? Start carrying a reusable water bottle with you to refill throughout the day. By doing so, you can prevent more than three pounds of plastic from ending up in a landfill each year, according to Ban the Bottle.
• The average person’s yearly bill payments require the use of 23 pounds of wood to produce, according to Pay it Green Alliance. Modernize and green your banking by requesting to receive your bills online.
Likewise, environmental group 41pounds.org says you can reduce paper waste by 41 pounds annually by unsubscribing from junk mail lists and sending greetings online versus using paper holiday and birthday cards.
• Kitchens can also be a wasteful place. Skip the paper plates and take the extra moment to use real dishes. Likewise, swap out paper towels and stick to reusable dishtowels instead.
• Choose toiletries wisely. For example, opt for a razor with changeable cartridges instead of throwing out the disposable variety each week. Likewise, seek out brands that package products with recycled materials that can be recycled again after use.
• Be sure to learn what is recyclable in your jurisdiction and also put these materials in the proper bins. Also consider reaching out to TerraCycle to sign up your community or home for some of their recycling programs. It’s an easy way to keep items out of landfills, while also raising money for your favorite cause!
Are you up to the challenge of reducing waste this year? You can learn more by going to TomsofMaine.com/LessWaste to easily take the #LessWasteChallenge pledge with just one click.
A few simple steps today can help secure a happy and healthy future for our children and the generations yet to come.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!