SAVE NOW: Six surprising ways to beat allergy season this year

(StatePoint) From watery, itchy eyes to unbearable congestion, allergies can certainly ruin one’s day, or even the entire season. But, there’s no reason to remain indoors in beautiful weather, say experts.
“One over-looked approach towards feeling well lies in prevention,” Lisa Metzger said.
With that in mind, Metzger is offering six allergy-fighting tips:
• Get exercise. It may sound counterintuitive to go outside if you suffer from airborne allergies, but moderate exercise is known to strengthen the body’s immune response. Just be sure to watch the pollen count, and when it’s low squeeze in a brisk walk. If pollen count is high, head to the gym instead.
• Wash up. Use baby shampoo to wash your face and eye area in the shower. During allergy season, sweat can trap the pollen and irritants in the creases of the face where they are the most irritating. Baby shampoo is a safe alternative to wash away the dirt, sweat and symptoms of allergy season.
• Consider natural supplements shown in published research to help strengthen the immune system.
Allergies can be described as being caused by the immune system over-reacting to harmless particles (like pollen). It is smart to strengthen your immune system by getting proper sleep and managing your stress. Sometimes that is easier said than done; so taking a natural supplement shown to strengthen the immune system can help.
• Limit dairy. Dairy causes the creation of phlegm, which can increase the intensity of allergy symptoms like runny nose, sore throat and cough.
• Change your diet. Incorporate natural antihistamines into your meals. Look for foods that contain flavonoids, such as tomatoes and blueberries, as well as Vitamin A found in green leafy vegetables and squash.
• Use a saline spray for your nose. This may not sound like much fun, but using an inexpensive saline spray or rinse is an effective way to flush pollen out of your nose. Saline sprays can be purchased at any local pharmacy. As an alternative, use a neti pot salt-water rinse.
“Your immunity affects every aspect of the day, from work performance to emotional well-being,” Metzger said. “By taking proactive efforts for better health, you’ll be less likely to miss out on life this allergy season.”
