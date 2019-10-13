(StatePoint) With the shorter days and cooler nights of fall can come the urge to hibernate. But first prepare yourself and your home for the season with these cozy and warm accents that will make time spent indoors cozier.
1. Incorporate metallic décor. While you’re breaking out the pumpkins, cornstalks and cornucopias, take a different approach this season and incorporate copper or brass accents. These metallic items will elevate décor and the orange and yellow tones will complement the changing leaves outside. Try picking out a unique candelabra or vase or small decorative pieces to style the room.
2. Make over the fireplace. Fireplace season is on the horizon, so start thinking about new ways to make it the focal point of a room. Try painting it with a subtle whitewash for a look that will instantly revive brick and brighten the space. Before you get started, prep the fireplace by scrubbing brick with a wire brush to remove any residue. Then, tape off any areas you don’t want painted with a quality painter’s tape like FrogTape brand painter’s tape, to prevent paint bleed and achieve professional-looking results.
3. Layer, layer, layer. Bare floors can make your home feel chilly. Warm up a space by layering area rugs on hardwood floors or to an already carpeted area. Not only will this add color and texture to a room, the extra cushioning will ensure feet avoid the cold, so you can keep your slippers tucked away.
4. Update the guest bedroom. With the holidays on the horizon, there’s no better time to give your guest bedroom a cozy update. Surprise overnight guests by painting the room a moody green or blue that is on trend and sets a relaxing tone. Don’t forget to incorporate little touches like books or a plant on the nightstand to make them feel at home.
5. Update window coverings. Heavy drapes keep out drafts and make a room feel luxurious. Switch out summer sheers for curtains with a heavier weight or layer drapes for an elegant look.
6. Don’t underestimate the power of white paint. Vibrant doesn’t always have to mean using bold colors. Make a space feel brand new again by repainting wood trim a crisp white color. It may seem like a tedious task, but with a little effort, you can completely transform a room. Start by filling in any imperfections, sanding and cleaning the surfaces to be painted. Then, you’ll want to tape off the wall next to the trim so your handiwork looks like that of a professional. For this job you’ll want a quality product like FrogTape painter’s tape, treated with patented PaintBlock Technology, to help ensure your work looks professional and allows you to achieve the sharpest paint lines possible. When painting trim, opt for a semi-gloss paint to make elements stand out. For different project inspirations, visit FrogTape.com.
Grab your pumpkin spice latte and start adding little touches like these to your home, for a cozy and stylish season.