SAVE NOW: Six ways to help you make money — from home

With millions and millions of Americans recently filing for unemployment, many are feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and, according to a recent survey conducted by TopCashback.com, the USA’s most generous cashback site, 93 percent of Americans are staying home more than they were a few months ago.
And while most states have implemented extensive social distancing policies, people’s work lives have also transformed drastically.
So whether you’re suffering pay cuts, losing hours or worrying about unemployment, here are six ways to rake in some extra cash while staying home from Rebecca Gramgulia, a personal finance expert at TopCashback.com.
1. Sell your items. If you have unwanted or unused items in your home or closet, from purses to clothes and makeup, consider selling them on Depop, Poshmark or eBay. It’s basically like having a virtual garage sale. Simply follow the site’s directions, upload a couple of pictures of your products, hit "list" and then you’ll be on your way to earning extra cash online.
2. Participate in research. Allow apps like Sweatcoin to collect data about your physical activity and get paid for that data. The app simply syncs with the existing health apps on your smartphone or smartwatch and runs in the background. If you join, you can convert your outdoor steps into currency to spend on products and services.
3. Get paid to shop and refer a friend. Make money effortlessly by shopping online through a rebate site like TopCashback.com. From groceries to cleaning supplies to even backyard furniture, TopCashback pays you to shop by returning a percentage of your purchase as a cashback rebate with any of its 4,000-plus retailers. You can also earn $10, and sometimes more, for every person you refer to the site. Not only will you make money on purchases you would have made anyway, but you will also have the chance to earn more simply by referring your friends and family.
4. Be a virtual assistant. A virtual assistant is just like a personal assistant, except you can earn money from the comfort of your own home. From website maintenance, writing, proofreading, marketing, to even coding, there are a variety of tasks you can do online for someone without being physically present.
5. Tutor someone online. Whether you’re a teacher, professional or subject matter expert, you can make money simply by sharing your skills or teaching others online. Tutor sessions can help you earn money all while being done from the comfort of your home. All you need is a webcam, a skill to share and an audience.
6. Create a YouTube channel. Whether you compose how-to videos or document your everyday life via video blogs, YouTube is a great place to turn views into money. Although it can take you a bit to build an audience, you can revenue about $18 per 1,000 YouTube ad views. So, if you have the charisma and enjoy entertaining people, create your own YouTube channel and with enough videos and subscribers, you can earn a profit.
