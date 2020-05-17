SAVE NOW: Small lifestyle changes to help you find better health

(StatePoint) Staying healthy doesn’t have to mean overhauling your lifestyle. Sometimes small changes can have big impacts.
“Everyone can reach their health and fitness goals," said celebrity fitness trainer Latreal “La” Mitchell. "It’s all about setting attainable goals and staying motivated to see results.”
To look, feel and live better, Mitchell is offering tips for small lifestyle changes you can make that can inspire you to make more in the future:
Get moving
If exercise is not a part of your life now, don’t worry.
“In a short time, you can be doing quality exercises,” Mitchell said. “The key is to start small.”
Try short sets of push-ups, planks, squats and lunges and work your way up. Ten minutes can make a real difference. Remember, little things like taking the stairs instead of the elevator will keep you feeling great all day.
Just be sure to make exercise non-negotiable. Life is busy and it’s easy to find any number of reasons to skip a workout. Make yourself a fitness schedule and stick to it — and then don’t let anyone or anything stop you from staying on track.
Eat right
The small goal of adding more fiber to your diet can lead you to better nutrition choices. Aim to get 25 to 38 grams of fiber every day. In addition to upping your fruit and vegetable intake and swapping out processed white bread and pasta for the whole wheat variety, fiber supplements can help you meet your fiber goals. But choose wisely, as some options have additional benefits beyond supporting digestive health.
For example, Meta offers products made with psyllium fiber, which has multiple health benefits. Try adding Metamucil powder to a morning smoothie. Also try new MetaBiotic probiotic supplement.
For many people, snacking can be a downfall, especially during a busy workday. Try substituting your usual temptations with healthier options. For example, almonds and light popcorn are a good substitute for chips, and are more satisfying. If you have a sweet tooth, ditch the afternoon pastry that’s high in calories but won’t actually help you feel full. Instead, look for a delicious, easy-to-pack snack like a Meta Health Bar that helps satisfy hunger as a healthful snack.
Last, stay hydrated. Skip sugary sodas and sports drinks and opt for water throughout the day. If you need a boost of flavor, add a lemon wedge, cucumber slice or some fresh herbs. Water helps you feel full and process fiber, while helping to keep you hydrated.
More tips can be found at metawellness.com.
Bad habits are hard to break. But by making small changes one at a time, you can overcome your hurdles for a healthier lifestyle.
