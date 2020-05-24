SAVE NOW: Spring into healthy habits with simple changes

Spring is a season of new beginnings, fresh starts and hope for new opportunities. It’s also the perfect time to take a closer look at eating habits to improve health.
Long term goals, like managing weight or controlling blood pressure, call for making small changes that stick. Keep in mind, healthy changes aren’t a matter of removing favorite foods. Whether aiming to decrease calories or fat or increase fiber or protein, simple tweaks can help pave the way toward meeting larger goals.
“No matter what changes you want to make, there is a dairy option to help you meet your nutrition goals,” says Camille Smith, nutrition educator for St. Louis District Dairy Council.
Small changes, like using Greek yogurt in place of oil in recipes, can enhance nutrition and flavor. Substituting nutrient dense foods for those high in calories but low in nutrients is an easy move toward healthy eating.
Instead of grabbing a treat that only offers sugar, satisfy your sweet tooth by choosing yogurt topped with fresh fruit. This simple swap will appease the treat craving and help you meet the recommended three daily dairy servings.
“Rather than sipping soda, enjoy a glass of ice cold milk or flavored milk," Smith said. "Milk’s protein, calcium and vitamin D offer a big nutrition bang for your buck.”
Boosting fiber, vitamins and minerals can be accomplished by adding a vegetable to your meal.
“Sprinkling shredded cheese offers a dose of protein as well," Smith said.
If the goal is to lower fat and calories, choosing leaner versions of favorite foods can help. For meats and poultry, trim off visible fat and skin. Also, opt for cooking methods that do not require additional fat, like baking, grilling or broiling. Selecting low fat or fat-free dairy products will cut calories without sacrificing nutrition.
“Fat-free, low-fat and reduced fat dairy products provide the same essential nutrients as their full-fat counterparts," Smith said. "The only difference is the fat and calories.”
For more information about the benefits of choosing dairy or to request a copy of “The Greek Yogurt Swap,” visit stldairycouncil.org or contact Smith at 314-835-9668 or csmith@stldairycouncil.org. For more tasty and nutritious recipes, check them out on Facebook at STLDairyCouncil.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!