SAVE NOW: Strategies to avoid debt after being laid off

(Metro) Millions of people lost their jobs due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the global economy. Professionals with thriving careers suddenly found themselves out of work by early spring 2020, leaving many to speculate about their financial futures.
Staying positive in the wake of a layoff can be challenging. The financial pressures of being laid off may compel some people to take on debt as they try to pay their bills, including their mortgage, car payments and other expenses that don't disappear even if income does. A debt-free strategy to surviving a layoff can ease the stress of job loss and lay a positive foundation for your financial future.
• Create a budget right away. Budgets can help recently laid off workers get a clear picture of their financial obligations and where they might be spending more than necessary. Prior to the outbreak, many people may have traveled extensively. Social distancing guidelines have all but eliminated travel, so laid off workers can redistribute the money they would normally spend on travel into their savings accounts.
• Find ways to save. Cutting back on travel expenditures is just one of the many ways individuals who have been laid off can save money. Savvy consumers may pay extra toward their principle on home and auto loans each month and that luxury, which can move up loan maturity dates, can be scaled back if not eliminated until you get back on your feet. For some individuals, such an effort can save hundreds of dollars per month. Individuals also can dim the lights more often to reduce their energy bills, a sacrifice that should be easy to live with during the longer daylight hours in the summer.
• File for unemployment benefits. By the end of April, the U.S. Department of Labor was reporting first-time claims for unemployment benefits had exceeded 30 million in the previous six weeks. Laid off workers who intend to file claims should do so immediately, as many unemployment agencies are facing unprecedented backlogs that can delay administration of funds for an extended period of time. When filing, make sure taxes are withheld on the money you will receive, as that can ensure your tax bill is not especially high when you file your tax return next year.
• Maintain health insurance. Medical debt can be devastating, so it's vital that laid off workers stay insured in the wake of a layoff. The Kaiser Family Foundation notes, in 2016, 52 percent of debt collection actions contained medical debts. Check your severance package to determine if and for how long your medical benefits will continue after being laid off. If that is not an option, prioritize getting new coverage via COBRA or the Affordable Care Act.
The financial fallout of a layoff can be significant. A proactive post-layoff approach to finances can help laid off professionals stay out of debt.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!