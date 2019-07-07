(Metro) Millions of people fund their college educations with student loans. Such loans can make it possible for students to attend the very best universities in the world, but they also can be burdensome when students graduate and face the unenviable task of repayment.
Student loan debt figures are staggering. According to Debt.org, student loan debt in the United States is roughly $1.2 trillion. The college resource website Cappex.com estimates the average student debt for members of a recent graduating class was $37,173, a jaw dropping 6 percent increase from the average debt held by members of the previous class upon graduation.
Paying down that debt can seem like a daunting task, but recent grads need not fret they will still be paying off student loans when their own children are ready to enroll in college or university. The following are a few strategies college grads may want to consider as they look for ways to pay off their student loans as quickly as possible.
• Create a monthly budget before the repayment period begins. Monthly budgets are an essential element of sound financial planning, but grads should not wait until their repayment period begins to develop their budgets. Even if the repayment grace period has just begun, grads should build at least the minimum required payment into their monthly budgets. Simply put the money into a savings account until the repayment period begins. Adjusting to repaying loans as early as possible can soften the blow once the repayment period actually begins.
• Pay more than the minimum. Grads will have a relatively brief grace period to start repaying their loans after graduating. For those who are not going on to graduate or professional school, that grace period may be six months. As the due date for that first payment draws near, grads will receive a letter from their lenders indicating their overall debt and their minimum monthly payment. Paying more than that minimum monthly payment can help borrowers pay off their student loans far faster than simply paying the minimum each month. Many homeowners employ this strategy with their mortgages and grads can do the same when repaying their student loans.
• Establish short-term financial goals. Short-term financial goals can motivate borrowers to maintain their financial discipline, especially in those initial years after college when many new graduates struggle with money management. Be specific about goals, making sure to pick a target date to repay student loans in full. Grads who want to become homeowners can work to achieve that goal before age 30. Once that goal has been set, grads can research average home costs in their desired areas. Such information can motivate grads to pay off their student loans as quickly as possible so they can be on track to achieve their larger goal of buying a home in accordance to their pre-established goal.
• Live with a roommate or roommates. Recent graduates who landed their first professional job may feel living alone is the ultimate illustration of their financial independence. But living with a roommate or roommates can free up more money for borrowers to put toward repaying their student loans. Roommates share utility and cable/Internet bills and room shares are often much less expensive than studio or one-bedroom apartments. Many young professionals, especially those moving to a new city for their first job, find living with roommates after college is also a great way to develop or expand a social network.
Repaying student loans takes discipline, but that discipline is rewarded when loans are repaid long before reaching their maturity date.