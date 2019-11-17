Thanksgiving is an excellent opportunity to relax, enjoy nature’s bounty and spend time with loved ones.
Whether you are hosting or attending this Thanksgiving, show your appreciation to those who are special in your life. These stress-free secrets provided by Butler’s Pantry, in St. Louis, will help deliver an enjoyable holiday.
1. Dine amidst the outdoors: Thanksgiving is the ideal time to bring gorgeous fall scenery indoors. Place gourds, mini pumpkins and red apples in small clusters near a sideboard, hutch or fireplace mantle. Collect colorful fallen leaves to intertwine throughout the display.
2. Less is more: Use a minimalist approach to enhance a buffet or serving table. Tall cylinder vases trimmed with colorful leaves and ripe berry stems will complement the meal while allowing delectable dishes take center stage.
3. Set the mood: Create a harvest centerpiece with the remainder of miniature pumpkins, gourds and colorful fruit. Add herbs and mini mums with burlap- or twine-covered pots. Take a moment to enjoy the outdoors and collect colorful fall leaves for the table, adding beewax taper candles as the final touch. The candles are sure to add a warm harvest glow to the Thanksgiving table.
4. Kids can help: Centerpieces do not have to be low and close to the table surface. Go for a tall, airy approach with a centerpiece made of twigs and branches. Kids will enjoy selecting and collecting these items from the yard, or on a walk. Tie the leaves to yard-found branches with natural twine or colorful ribbon, and place in a tall vase or urn. Kids will beam with pride as guests admire their creation at the center of the Thanksgiving meal!
5. Double-up: Place settings and name tags can double as favors for guests to take home. Personalize favors to suit the tastes of visitors. If they enjoy baking, cookie cutters tagged with a leaf shaped name card and tied with colorful autumn ribbon will surely be used during holiday baking. Or, fill miniature jars with whole cloves and dried citrus peel. Attach a vintage-style sticker inscribed with each guest’s name to double as a charming place card setting. This will be put to good use in tasty hot drinks to help ward off the chill of months to come.
6. Please all guests: Accommodating guest’s diet restrictions is important for an enjoyable meal. Rosemary Pumpkin Hummus, Vegetarian Acorn Squash Bisque and Spinach Salad with truffle vinaigrette are delicious vegetarian and gluten-free starters.
7. For the host or hostess: If you are attending Thanksgiving this year, bring a favor for the host or hostess. Consider individual interests. For example, if they enjoy cooking, a basket of specialty spices and culinary delicacies such as saffron, truffle oil and small-batch fig jam are thoughtful options. Arrange these items in a basket lined with an attractive tea towel to get spirits soaring.
8. Weekend guests: Provide all the fixings for the infamous day-after-Thanksgiving turkey sandwich. Utilize fresh apples for a turkey, apple and brie sandwich. Additional tasty options include a turkey caprese sandwich, a turkey BLT or a grilled turkey Cuban. The turkey sandwich allows guests to help themselves and minimalizes confusion in an unfamiliar kitchen!