Look no further than your nearest MERS Goodwill store to find the perfect Halloween costume guaranteed to impress your friends and family. Whether you are starting from scratch or need a few final touches, Goodwill has 44 retail stores stocked with costume necessities and Halloween home décor.
“Halloween is always a fun time around the Goodwill stores and this year is no different,” said David Kutchback, president and CEO of MERS Goodwill. “Everyone, from five to 65, can create one-of-a-kind costumes on a budget from items found within our stores. Goodwill is the original costume shop.”
Not only will Goodwill locations have a selection of prepackaged adult and children’s costumes ready to go, the locations will also have accessories including: wigs, capes, tights, masks, hats, swords, face stickers, ears and tails, boas and tutus, wings, makeup and more.
If you’re not quite sure where to start, MERS Goodwill can help. The team has created a number of do-it-yourself tips and ideas below from what is trending now to the traditional spooky Halloween costume.
• Ghostbuster — Khaki pants and button up shirt, orange/yellow duct tape, black combat boots, portable vacuum.
• Deadpool — Red bodysuit (or red pants and shirt), black paint, black combat boots, belt, painted wrapping paper tube.
• Michael Phelps — Sweat pants, DIY gold medals, goggles, swim cap.
• Pineapple — Yellow t-shirt, black pants, black paint, green construction paper, plastic headband.
• Zombie/Ghost football fan — football jersey/shirt, black and white face paint.
• Pokémon’s Pikachu — Yellow shirt, black pants, DIY ears and tail.
• Lumberjack — Flannel shirt, ripped jeans, boots, brown paint, suspenders and DIY ax.
• Tourist — Khaki pants, flora-print button down, fanny pack, sunglasses, sandals, hat.
• Witch — Black dress, broom and black pointed hat
• Pirate — Black and white striped tee shirt or turtleneck, black scarf or wrap as a belt, black pants and accessories you may find at your local store (eye patch, swords, pirate hat).
Additional Halloween costume and décor ideas can be found on MERS Goodwill on Pinterest to get your creativity flowing. Once you have your idea, go to your neighborhood Goodwill retail store or outlet center to find all of the pieces you’ll need to create a one-of-a-kind look. With endless racks of clothing and accessories, you are sure to find everything you need. For more information, visit mersgoodwill.org/halloween/.