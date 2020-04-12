SAVE NOW: Ten traditions to make Easter more memorable for you and your family

Creating family traditions centered around Easter is a great way to make the holiday more memorable for you and yours.
Try any of the 10 innovative ideas below or adapt them with your own personal spin.
1. Make a blessings jar. Take an old container such as a canning jar and deem it the Jar of Blessings. Everyone in the family has to contribute to the jar every day for a week leading up to Easter. At Easter dinner, they are read. It will be fun to see what your loved ones say about how they have been blessed.
2. Read Easter books. Reading Easter books with your children is a great way to get into the spirit of Easter. Books on Easter range from the more spiritual relating the story of Jesus’ crucifixion and resurrection, to stories about the Easter bunny, baskets or springtime.
3. The Easter basket. Have your child decorate his or her own Easter basket. Have more than one child? Have your children decorate a basket for their sibling. This will help harness the spirit of Easter in your family.
4. Enjoy some Easter fun and games. Create fun crafts with your kids to make this holiday special. Make Easter bunnies out of pipe cleaners or decorate Easter eggs. Make up your own Easter games, such as Easter bingo, for an interactive way to get all ages involved in the fun.
5. Capture the moment. Take a photo of you and your family in your Easter best. Pick a location to take the photo each year. Over time, you will have created a beautiful keepsake that shows how your family has grown over the years.
6. Hunt for Easter eggs. Find an Easter egg hunt in your community. If there isn’t one, host one — even if it is only for your kids in your own backyard. Turn your egg hunt into a scavenger hunt for a way to make the activity both fun and educational.
7. Plant an Easter garden. Use the holiday to jump start a family garden. Pick a patch of dirt in your backyard and plant marigolds or herbs such as basil, rosemary and dill. Limited on space? Use a decorative planter for your deck or smaller containers that will sit on a windowsill. Your garden can be as big or as small as you choose.
8. Create an egg time machine. Have your child write a letter to himself and fold it into a plastic egg. Next Easter, hide it in your own family Easter egg hunt for him to find. It will be fun for him to see what he was thinking a year ago, or how he’s grown.
9. Tell Easter stories. Easter means something different for everyone. For many, Easter is a deeply personal and religious holiday. Others choose to focus less on the day’s religious meaning and more on spending quality time with family. Storytelling is a great way to share what Easter means to you with those you love. Have your children make up stories about how the Easter Bunny came to be, or share scripture that conveys the story of Easter.
10. Hand out the aprons. Organize a family baking event this Easter for a special — and delicious — touch. Make sugar cookies in the shape of bunnies, chicks and eggs and decorate them together. There is more than one way to decorate an egg, so get creative.
