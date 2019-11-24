(NewsUSA) Anyone who's ever experienced the dread of a bursting tire at 60 miles per hour knows car safety on long road trips is an incredibly high priority.
The frantic time period between the Thanksgiving and New Year's Day holidays is one of the busiest seasons for road travel — visiting relatives and friends who live across the country is now more commonplace than ever before.
Having a breakdown on the road in the summer can be an inconvenience, but in the winter, it can be deadly — icy roads and below-freezing temperatures often play a role in vehicle malfunctions as well as deadly accidents.
To help make the holiday season a more safe and enjoyable journey from Point A to Point B, the experts at the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) have prepared a list of 10 tips to keep in mind before heading out on the open road:
* Follow the manufacturer's recommended service schedules.
* Keep a log of all repairs and service.
* Inspect your car periodically for unusual sounds, odors, drips, warning lights, etc.
* Be aware of changes in engine performance and fluid levels and problems in handling, braking, steering or vibrations.
* Be prepared to describe any problems. Try to note when the problem occurred and whether it is constant or periodic.
* Carry a written list of the symptoms for the technician or service consultant.
* Don't suggest a repair; let the technician diagnose and recommend a remedy.
* Don't be embarrassed to request simple definitions.
* Don't rush the technician to make an on-the-spot diagnosis. Ask to be called and apprised of the problem, the fix and estimated costs before work begins.
* Be sure you understand shop policies regarding estimates, guarantees and acceptable methods of payment.
The non-profit National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence is an independent organization dedicated to improving the quality of automotive service and repair through the voluntary testing and certification of automotive technicians.
Visit ase.com for seasonal car care tips and more.