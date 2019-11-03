(StatePoint) Want a glowing complexion? The services of a professional esthetician can run you a pretty penny, but luckily, an at-home routine can promote great skin, too.
For a convenient and affordable spa effect at home, consider the following.
Healthy habits
Your skin truly is a reflection of your overall health, so adopting habits that benefit the entire body is crucial for a glowing complexion. Strive for a well-balanced diet, rich with essential vitamins and nutrients and be sure to stay hydrated. If you are a smoker with a desire to quit, the promise of healthier skin may just be the motivation needed to kick the habit. Drink in moderation. Lastly, get plenty of exercise — just be sure to wash up shortly afterward to avoid clogged pores.
At-home care
Innovations in the skin care marketplace are making it easier to develop a routine at home that promotes the same smooth, glowing skin you can get from a spa treatment.
For example, the Panasonic Micro-Foaming Cleansing Device is a gentle Japanese-style cleansing tool, designed for deep, gentle pore cleansing.
On a daily basis, first use your favorite cream, lotion or oil cleanser with its warming makeup removal plate to loosen and remove makeup with its heated makeup removal plate. Then, use a foaming cleanser along with the Japanese-style cleaning brush to cleanse your skin, purify pores and gently remove dirt, excess oil and lingering makeup.
Supplement this routine with more targeted cleansing twice a week. Use the silicone brush attachment and your favorite cleanser to focus on problem areas, such as blackheads around the nose.
To learn more about this three-step, at-home skin care routine, visit www.Panasonic.com/beauty.
Rest and relaxation
Between packed schedules and a screen-loving culture, it can be difficult for lights-out to occur at a reasonable hour. However, proper rest is needed for your body to function at its peak — and of course, a good night’s sleep is the basis of the concept of beauty rest. The National Sleep Foundation’s recommends adults ages 18 to 64 should aim for seven to nine hours nightly.
Additionally, the Department of Health and Human Services links stress with acne and other skin problems. Whether you prefer bubble baths, a yoga practice or quality time with friends, for the sake of skin beauty and health (as well as your happiness), take time out from your schedule to reduce stress.
Get smart about your skin care — a DIY approach can be an affordable and convenient way to get the glowing skin you want.