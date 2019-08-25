(StatePoint) Everyone seems to be looking for ways to save more money, especially as the cost of living is on the rise. By trimming expenses on the things you need, you can devote more toward the things you want, as well as save more for the future.
The discount experts at Dollar General are sharing some money-saving tips to help reduce your monthly bills.
Home maintenance
If you’re paying a professional to perform simple home maintenance tasks and keep up the lawn, consider doing it yourself. From pest prevention to raking and watering the lawn, many such duties are simple to perform with inexpensive tools and a free afternoon.
You can also lower your monthly utility bills with a bit of maintenance and a few modifications.
By frequently changing your heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) filters, you may be able to lower your electric bills by improving your unit’s performance, as well as help keep it free from pollution and debris. A dirty filter may cause your unit to work harder to heat your home in the winter and cool it in the summer. A new filter can cost as little as a dollar, whereas a new HVAC unit will come with a heftier price tag.
Also, consider swapping your traditional incandescent bulbs for LED light bulbs, which typically use 85 percent less energy, saving you potentially over $130 in energy costs over the life of the bulb.
Healthy habits
Healthy habits can save you money down the line, from lost work time to doctor visit copays.
Start with a well-balanced diet, daily exercise and a good night’s rest. In the cooler months, consider soups and hot tea.
Also, make sure your home is well-equipped to keep the whole family feeling their best. Stock up on vitamins, minerals, hand soap and disinfectant wipes and sprays to help prevent a cold or flu. Preventive medicines can also fend off any pending illness during allergy seasons.
Disinfecting wipes make it easy to clean commonly-touched household items, such as door knobs, telephones, refrigerator door handles and TV remotes. Use disinfectant sprays to protect your family from germs and freshen up your home.
Digital coupons
Coupons can save money every day, but they can be time consuming to clip. They are also often forgotten at home. However, digital coupon programs can help you avoid these hassles. For example, by signing up for Dollar General’s new Digital Coupon Program online or at checkout, you can load relevant coupons to your profile for everything from groceries and cleaning supplies to seasonal items. Digital coupons are then automatically applied when eligible items are purchased.
With a bit of planning, maintenance and savvy consumerism, you can save more on the items you purchase frequently.