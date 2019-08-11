(StatePoint) When the school year starts, the hours in the day become more precious. With time spent ferrying the kids to soccer practice, making sure homework gets done and simply relaxing, cooking family meals can sometimes get short shrift or you succumb to takeout temptations.
Here are some strategies to help you create tasty, nutritious meals in a flash.
Reach for the right tool
The wrong tool means working harder, not smarter. Make sure knives are sharpened and utensils are clean and well-maintained. Use specialized ergonomic tools designed for each task. For example, KitchenIQ’s Prep-n-Peel Potato Multi Tool features a scrub brush for cleaning vegetables. A paring knife stored inside the peeler handle removes bad spots and eyes easily. Likewise, the brand’s Pepper Tool takes the grunt work out of seed removal, with flexible fingers that work with large bell peppers to small jalapenos. To find the right tools for your kitchen tasks, visit kroger.com.
Make ahead
Mornings are often rushed, but don’t skip the most important meal of the day. Consider nutrition-packed breakfasts that can be prepared in the evening (while you’re already prepping dinner) and then reheated in the morning.
For example, you’ll be ready to go with these “Make Ahead Breakfast Bakes,” from Heather Tullos, author and photographer behind SugarDishMe.com.
Ingredients:
• 1 large Russet baking potato, peeled
• 8 cherry tomatoes (optional)
• 1/4 cup red onion, diced
• 1/4 cup bell pepper, diced
• 6 eggs
• 2 ounces finely shredded cheddar
• Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
• Preheat the oven to 375 F. Spray eight cups of a standard muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray.
• Grate the peeled potato. Rinse with cold water and pat dry with paper towels or use a salad spinner. Divide shredded potatoes into prepared muffin cups.
• Drop a tomato into each cup. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and then bake for 5-6 minutes.
• While the potatoes pre-bake, whisk together onions, bell peppers and egg, making sure to lightly beat the eggs. Note: basically any ingredient that works in an omelet will work here.
• Take the muffin tin from the oven, pour the egg mixture into each cup, sprinkle with cheese and bake for 12-14 more minutes. The eggs will puff up in the oven. When they’re done, the center won’t jiggle.
• Remove from oven. After they cool for a minute, loosen around the edges with a knife and lift from the pan.
• Serve immediately or let them cool completely before wrapping and freezing. Microwave to reheat.
Stay organized, be accurate
Don’t let efficiency and accuracy be at odds in your kitchen. Find menu ideas quickly with new apps for your phone that help you organize recipes and find needed ingredients quickly at the store. Then, outfit your kitchen with tools that help you follow recipes with more precision. For example, KitchenIQ’s Compact Digital Scale supports up to 11 pounds and features an LCD display and a compact folding design.
By relying on tried-and-true strategies and new tech and tools, family meals can be the relaxing oasis in a hectic day.