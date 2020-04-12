SAVE NOW: Time to reintroduce spring into your home with these Easter décor ideas

(Green Shoot Media) Christmas and winter decorations are put away and it’s time to reintroduce spring into your home. Spring decor tends to take advantage of fresh foliage and bright colors.
Where winter decor can feel bulky and take up more space, spring decor is best when it’s much more understated.
The table
Colored eggs can make great centerpieces for your Easter celebration. Pick a color and dye eggs in varying shades for a bold and festive feel. Consider using decorated Easter eggs as place cards at your Easter table. They will add a pop of something bright to each plate and, if they are wooden or plastic, you can have each guest take home an egg as a small gift.
Succulents and moss also can make a great centerpiece display because they grow so low to the soil. After the meal, the vessels can be placed in other rooms of the house as more general spring decor. The best part: they are super easy to take care of and won’t turn brown on you anytime soon.
The home
Don’t underestimate the power of fresh flowers. Plant tulips or daffodils in inexpensive terra cotta pots. You can leave the pots as is or spray paint them with chalkboard paint for fun labeling and doodles. Once the bulbs have bloomed, transfer them to your garden or front lawn so you can enjoy them for years.
Bring the garden inside with other accouterments, such as using rain boots or watering cans as a vase or creating a wreath out of clothespins. Don’t overlook small lawn ornaments, which can have a weathered and vintage feel to them. Place them on an end table, or use them as a doorstop.
The yard
It’s spring cleaning time. Obviously, many of the decor ideas above will look beautiful in your backyard or front lawn. Planters with fresh flowers always freshen up an entry and even garden hand tools, such as a spade or rake, placed together in a wooden bucket or empty terra cotta pot can serve double duty as decor.
Don’t underestimate what a good spruce-up will do to your outdoor space. Remove the remnants of winter by raking up dead leaves, sweeping the walkway and cleaning out garden beds. Winter hibernation is coming to an end and your yard will feel welcoming and new with a little attention and care.
