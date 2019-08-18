(Metro) Millions of students rely on public transportation to get them to and from school each and every day.
The National Safety Council says 25 million students in the United States begin and end their school days on school buses. The NCS adds riding a bus to school is 13 times safer than riding in a family vehicle and 10 times safer than walking.
Although buses are designed for safety, student riders can do a lot to make their bus trips even safer.
• Stand only in the designated school bus stop. Always stand on the sidewalk, lawn or curb where the school bus stop is located. Stay away from the street because traffic in the morning and the afternoon can be very busy and hectic.
• Arrive at the stop early. Rushing to the bus stop may cause you to make errors in judgment, including running in traffic to catch the bus. Leave early so you have ample time to catch the bus and obey all traffic laws.
• Only board and exit the bus when it is safe. Wait for the bus to come to a complete stop before boarding or exiting. The driver will engage the stop sign and put on the flashing red lights. Move around the bus only when it is stopped.
• Keep the aisles clear. Stay out of the aisle when the bus is in motion and store backpacks on your lap or under your seat, so they are not tripping hazards.
• Use seat restraints. Use seat restraints when available on the school bus. While not every school bus has seat belts, many now do.
• Stay in your seat. Remain in your seat while the bus is in motion. Keep your hands inside of the windows. Do not get up to engage with other riders.
• Keep a good distance between you and the bus. Exit the bus and cross in front where the driver can see you. If you cannot see the driver, he or she cannot see you. Check for safety signals from the driver to proceed when traffic has stopped. Always walk, never run, around a bus.
• Do not goof off. When on the bus, always behave so you can hear any safety instructions and be aware of your surroundings. Behaving also means one less distraction for drivers.
School bus passengers can make their rides to school even safer by playing it smart.