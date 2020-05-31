SAVE NOW: Tips to generate a second income

(StatePoint) In today’s economy, a full-time job is no guarantee that a second income won’t be necessary to live a comfortable lifestyle or save for the future.
If you’re interested in earning extra revenue, drawing upon your skills from your primary career can be a lucrative and fulfilling path. It’s all about using your experiences and abilities to jumpstart new ways to earn extra money.
Robert Whitlow knows this principle well. A practicing trial lawyer for nearly 35 years, Whitlow now writes best-selling legal thrillers and is a pioneer of the Southern legal thriller.
“My involvement in thousands of trials and depositions over many years informs my writing and has lent my words authenticity,” he said.
With that in mind, Whitlow recommends the following tips to those interested in pursuing a second or entirely new career path:
• Seek out experts: Talk to those who have made a similar switch and ask for their advice. They may have surprising wisdom to impart.
• Just finish: Make the leap and complete your first project. For example, aspiring authors know a finished product can be a great motivator to keep working harder. “When you type ‘the end,’ you'll be amazed by what you've done and you'll know whether or not it's something you want to keep on doing.
• Do your research: Anything you do in life should be done with excellence, so develop knowledge and expertise on the second job or career you're considering.
• Seek support: Surround yourself with people who are positive and believe in your success.
• Work with purpose: Find meaning in your work and you’ll be inspired. And if your work has meaning to others, so much the better.
• Don't take yourself too seriously: While discipline is a key element for success in almost any career, a relaxed attitude can encourage creativity and help you remain stress-free in the face of competing demands.
• Take care of yourself: Many wonder how they will find the time to pursue a second career. Dedicating time each day to pursuing your passion is key, but don't forego the basics or you're bound to regret it. Eat well; exercise; get enough sleep; don't isolate yourself — friends and family will support you and celebrate your accomplishments.
If you’re reluctant about taking the plunge, remember it’s never too late to get started on a new or second career.
“I didn’t start writing fiction until I was 42,” Whitlow said.
For more information about Whitlow’s novels, visit RobertWhitlow.com.
Don’t take a stab in the dark. Your current skills, experience and know-how can make a great springboard for a successful second career.
