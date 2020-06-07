SAVE NOW: Tips to help save water and money

(NAPS) Did you know homes with automatically timed irrigation systems use about 50 percent more water outdoors than those without them?
Your system could be wasting as much as 30,000 gallons of water each year if it is programmed incorrectly, a sprinkler head is pointed in the wrong direction, or you have a leak. Regular sprinkler maintenance could save as much as $120 annually on your water bills.
Now is the perfect time to get your irrigation system off the snooze button with a little “sprinkler spruce-up” to ensure it is operating efficiently. Maybe your system has been inactive for the long winter, or it may have been damaged during the harsh winter. Before you take your sprinkler system out of hibernation, use a little “water sense” and take four simple steps to get it ready for efficient operation — inspect, connect, direct and select.
• Inspect your irrigation system for clogged, broken or missing sprinkler heads and replace where necessary.
• Connect sprinkler heads tightly to pipes or hoses to prevent water pooling in your landscape and leaks that could drown your favorite plants.
• Direct spray away from your driveway and sidewalk to water only your lawn or plants.
• Select a watering schedule that meets your yard’s minimum needs or, better yet, replace your clock timer with a WaterSense® labeled irrigation controller, which uses local weather data to control your system to water only when needed.
If you’re not the do-it-yourself type, go with a pro — look for an irrigation professional certified through a WaterSense labeled certification program to help maintain your system.
And even if you don’t have an automatic irrigation system, you can make your yard more water smart. On your next trip to the nursery, look for plants that are local to your region or labeled “drought tolerant.”
You can learn more about main taining a water-smart yard, search for a certified irrigation professional, or view a list of WaterSense labeled irrigation controllers by visiting the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s WaterSense website at epa.gov/watersense/outdoor.
