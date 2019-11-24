(Metro) As Thanksgiving draws near, retailers begin dropping hints about their Black Friday promotions. Some stores have begun to open their doors on Thanksgiving evening, after many people have filled up on turkey and trimmings.
Smart shoppers recognize Black Friday is a great time to find deals on holiday gifts and following these tips can help shoppers save even more.
• Begin researching early. Since many retailers begin posting information online or send out advertisements about sale items far in advance of Black Friday, shoppers should pay attention to each retailer's offerings, so they can better coordinate their shopping efforts. Cross-reference prices against other stores, including both online retailers and traditional brick-and-mortar stores.
• Establish a shopping budget. It's tempting to go out shopping with credit cards blazing, but that may lead to overspending. Determine what you can afford and set a budget for Black Friday shopping. Establishing a budget can help you avoid impulse purchases as well.
• Look for extra discounts. The early bird often gets the worm, but late shoppers also may benefit on Black Friday. Determine which times of the day stores are offering their biggest discounts. Doorbuster sales tend to start very early, but such sales might be irrelevant if only items you do not need are being discounted. Determine if there are any additional sales that extend throughout the day.
• Divide and conquer. Split up the shopping responsibilities, so you and your family can get your shopping done quickly. The divide and conquer approach allows you to cover more ground and ensures someone will be there to claim the best deals from various retailers.
• Dress comfortably for shopping. Malls and department stores may be crowded and can be warm, so dress in layers so you can remove clothing if you get hot. You'll probably do a good deal of walking on Black Friday, so make sure to wear comfortable shoes.
• Have discount codes at the ready. Many retailers now use digital apps or e-mails to keep in touch with customers. These same apps may enable smartphone users to search for discount codes and other coupons. Keep digital coupons handy, so they can be presented quickly at checkout.
Black Friday is one of the best days of the year to land steep discounts on a variety of merchandise and services. Make the shopping trip even more successful this time around.