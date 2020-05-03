SAVE NOW: Top tips for a perfect Mother's Day

(BPT) She's spent years taking care of you, whether it was mending your first broken heart, helping you pack and move for college or moving in to help take care of your first child. Mom has always been around to help. For all the times she's been there for you, now is the time to be there for her. This Mother's Day, plan the perfect day to show mom just how thankful you are.
Set aside all other plans and treat your mom to a day filled with her favorite people, places and things. Whether it's a day spent indoors playing games or reminiscing or heading to her favorite park, lake or ocean for a picnic, simply sharing in these moments is sure to bring your mom joy and delight.
While breakfast in bed may have been your Mother's Day tradition growing up, perhaps it's time for something new. This year, treat Mom to a relaxing and indulgent afternoon tea filled with delicious treats like these Lavender Buttermilk Scones:
Ingredients:
8 ounces self-raising flour, plus extra for dusting
1 teaspoon baking powder
2 ounces unsalted butter, cut into small cubes, plus extra for greasing
3 ounces lavender-flavored sugar, sifted if preferred (see Cook's Tip below)
1 pint buttermilk, plus extra for brushing
Salt
Your choice of Bonne Maman Preserves
Directions:
Heat the oven to 425 degrees.
Sift the flour and baking powder into a bowl and rub in the butter until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs.
Stir in the lavender sugar (sifted if preferred) and a pinch of salt and make a well in the center of the flour mixture. Pour in the buttermilk and mix to combine, making a soft dough.
Briefly knead the dough on a floured surface, then lightly roll out to about 3/4-inch thick. Cut scones with a 2-inch pastry cutter and place on a greased baking sheet.
Brush the top of each scone with a little extra buttermilk and bake for 12-15 minutes, until lightly browned on the top. Cool on a wire rack, dust lightly with flour and serve with your favorite choice of Bonne Maman preserves.
Cook's tips:
• To make lavender-flavored sugar, push 2-3 small washed and dried sprigs of fresh lavender into a jar of caster sugar. Leave for at least 24 hours before using.
• Brushing the scones with beaten egg before baking will give them a shiny golden top.
Give Mom a well deserved day off. Even after a perfect day spent with loved ones, sometimes all Mom really wants is a day to herself doing whatever she pleases. While you may not be able to give her just that, Bonne Maman, maker of 100 percent natural preserves and jellies, is here to help. For more information, visit BonneMaman.us.
