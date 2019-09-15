(StatePoint) Did you know, on average, elementary school children get eight to 12 colds or cases of the flu each school year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention?
This school year, follow some healthy habits to avoid the back-to-school plague.
First, wash hands and other items you touch, like cell phones or desks, frequently. Cell phones carry 10 times more bacteria than most toilet seats; and school desks have been found to hold 400 times more bacteria than toilets.
Help stave off colds and flu all school year with great germ-fighting habits.