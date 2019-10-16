Oliver is about 4 months old and is playful and lovable. He has very handsome markings with his black coat, white socks and neck. Oliver's adoption fee is $80, which includes feline leukemia/FIV test; current vaccines; flea treatment; neuter; and microchip.
Duke is about 4 months old and is super playful and friendly. He has a gorgeous black coat with what looks like a white smile on his belly. Duke's adoption fee is $80, which includes feline leukemia/FIV test; current vaccines; flea treatment; neuter; and microchip.
