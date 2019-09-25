Chloe is about six years old and has a lovable, sweet personality, is super affectionate and loves to snuggle and give hugs. Chloe was found lying in a puddle of water in a ditch by a rural highway. It was determined she likely was hit by a car, as she had road rash and a few injuries. Thankfully, a Good Samaritan stepped in to help give her story a happy ending. Chloe's adoption fee includes feline leukemia/FIV test (negative); current vaccines; fecal check; Revolution; spay; and microchip. An adoption application is required. For more information about Chloe, call or text her foster mom, Pat, at 636-297-0486 or e-mail startingover@centurytel.net.