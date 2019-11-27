Butch is about 6 months old and, while loves a good wrestle with his pal Sundance, he's a lover not a fighter. Butch is ready to make a new life with his forever person/family. His adoption fee includes feline leukemia/FIV test; current vaccines; flea treatment; neuter; and microchip.
Sundance is about 6 months old and he enjoys chillin' most days with his pal Butch. Sundance is very playful and has quite the personality already. He will be a great addition to a forever home. Sundance's adoption fee includes feline leukemia/FIV test; current vaccines; flea treatment; neuter; and microchip.
