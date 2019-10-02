Rambo is about 13 weeks old and is a sweet and playful little guy. Romeo's adoption fee includes feline leukemia/FIV test (negative); current vaccines; fecal check; Revolution; neuter; and microchip. An adoption application is required. For more information about Romeo, call or text his foster mom, Chris, at 636-236-2336.
Romeo is about 13 weeks old and is a sweet and loving little guy. Romeo's adoption fee includes feline leukemia/FIV test (negative); current vaccines; fecal check; Revolution; neuter; and microchip. An adoption application is required. For more information about Romeo, call or text his foster mom, Chris, at 636-236-2336.
