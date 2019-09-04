Boots is about 11 weeks old and is very sweet and playful. His adoption fee includes feline leukemia/FIV test (negative); current vaccines; fecal check; Revolution; neuter; and microchip. An adoption application is required. For more information about Boots, call or text his foster mom, Chris, at 636-236-2336.
Gizmo is about 11 weeks old and is very affectionate and talkative. His adoption fee includes feline leukemia/FIV test (negative); current vaccines; fecal check; Revolution; neuter; and microchip. An adoption application is required. For more information about Gizmo, call or text his foster mom, Chris, at 636-236-2336.
Sabrina is about 8 years old and is super sweet and loves to cuddle. Her adoption fee includes feline leukemia/FIV test (negative); current vaccines; fecal check; Revolution; spay; and microchip. Sabrina is front declawed. An adoption application is required. For more information about Sabrina, call or text her foster mom, Chris, at 636-236-2336.
