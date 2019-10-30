Ursus was found in a creek at three weeks old and has had a hard start, but he is really blooming in his foster home. He is pretty feisty and loves to try to get the resident dog to play with him. Ursus' adoption fee is $90, which includes feline leukemia/FIV test; current vaccines; flea treatment; neuter; and microchip.
Violet is named after the almost 100-year-old mom of one of the shelter’s volunteers. She would love for you to pick her up and cuddle on your shoulder. Violet's adoption fee is $80, which includes feline leukemia/FIV test; current vaccines; flea treatment; spay; and microchip.
