Adopt a lovable furry friend in St. Charles County for the week of Feb. 19

Bruce was adopted from AWA 10 years ago as a young pup only about 10 weeks old. Sadly, after a change in family dynamics, he was surrendered to the Humane Society, who, in turn, contacted AWA and he came back to foster care. Bruce is very sweet and loving and wants to be with you all the time. He is housebroken, has excellent leash manners, knows basic commands and is an all-around good dog. While Bruce has been around cats and shows no interest in them, AWA feels he would thrive as the only canine family member. Bruce is neutered, heartworm negative, microchipped and up-to-date on all vaccines. Please help him find his forever home. For more information about Bruce, call or text his foster mom, Chris, at 636-236-2336.