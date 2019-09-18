Oliver is about 13 weeks old and is a sweet and loving little guy. His adoption fee includes feline leukemia/FIV test (negative); current vaccines; fecal check; Revolution; neuter; and microchip. An adoption application is required. For more information about Oliver, call or text his foster mom, Chris, at 636-236-2336.
Ruby is about 11 weeks old and is a sweetie who loves to play. Her adoption fee includes feline leukemia/FIV test (negative); current vaccines; fecal check; Revolution; spay; and microchip. An adoption application is required. For more information about Ruby, call or text her foster mom, Chris, at 636-236-2336.
