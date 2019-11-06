BooBoo is an adorable gal about 12 weeks old who is a sweetie and loves to play, but is a little shy initially. Her adoption fee includes feline leukemia/FIV test (negative); current vaccines; fecal check; Revolution; spay; and microchip. An adoption application is required. For more information about BooBoo, call or text her foster mom, Chris, at 636-236-2336.
Max is about 12 weeks old and is a sweet and loving little guy. His adoption fee includes feline leukemia/FIV test (negative); current vaccines; fecal check; Revolution; neuter; and microchip. An adoption application is required. For more information about Max, call or text his foster mom, Chris, at 636-236-2336.
