African American blood donors needed to support sickle cell patients

The American Red Cross encourages healthy individuals to make appointments to donate blood to ensure blood remains readily available for patients who still rely on transfusions during this uncertain time, according to a press release.
Right now, African American blood donors are critically needed to help patients battling sickle cell disease amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Since mid-March, the number of African Americans donating blood with the Red Cross has dropped by more than half. This low donor turnout is largely due to blood drive cancellations at businesses, churches and schools and the disproportionate COVID-19 infection rates for African Americans compared to other groups.
“Blood transfusion helps patients with sickle cell disease — the most common genetic blood disease in the U.S. — and African American donors play an important role in their treatment,” said Dr. Yvette Miller, executive medical officer, Red Cross Blood Services. “We want to assure donors that their health and safety is a top priority for the Red Cross. By adding safeguards to our drives in response to this coronavirus, we hope individuals will roll up a sleeve to help those counting on their donation.”
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control and additional precautions — including social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff — have been implemented to ensure the health of all those in attendance.
In the U.S., about 100,000 people of various racial and ethnic backgrounds are living with sickle cell disease, most of whom are of African or Latino descent. African American blood donors are vital for many patients with rare blood types, like those with sickle cell disease, who depend on blood that must be matched very closely — beyond the A, B, O and AB blood types — to reduce the risk of complications.
Despite the decline in blood donations from African American donors, the need for blood products for patients with sickle cell disease has remained steady. Without a readily available blood supply, sickle cell patients can experience severe pain, tissue and organ damage, acute anemia and even strokes. Furthermore, sickle cell patients are at high risk of serious complications from coronavirus infection and blood transfusion can be a lifesaving treatment for these patients.
The American Red Cross will have these blood donation opportunities coming up this week in St. Charles County — from 12:15 to 7:30 p.m. May 27-28, from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. May 29-31, from 12:15 to 7:15 p.m. June 1, and from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. June 2, all at the St. Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center, in St. Peters; from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 29, St. Charles Harley Davidson, 3830 W. Clay, in St. Charles; and from 3 to 7 p.m. June 2, Wentzville United Methodist Church, 725 Wall St., in Wentzville.
Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate in the weeks and months ahead by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!