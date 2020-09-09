All-inclusive day of fun at Broemmelsiek Park planned for ladies 12 and up

Calling all ladies ages 12 and older — the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department is hosting an exclusive “girls day out” event this weekend you won’t want to miss, according to a press release.
“Ladies in the Park” will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 13, at Broemmelsiek Park, 1795 Hwy. DD, in Defiance.
Led by park rangers Abigail Chambers and Ashley Maue, this first-time event in the park is packed with a variety of outdoor activities, including:
• archery
• stand-up paddleboarding on the 13-acre lake
• hiking along the 11 miles of natural and paved trails
• Dutch-oven cooking over a campfire
• nature journaling
In between all the action, participants will gather at Shelter #7 in the park to take a break for brunch. Guests are welcome to bring their own snacks.
This girls-only event is perfect for mothers and daughters, sisters, friends, individuals, Girl Scouts and other organizations. The cost is $15 per person. Space is limited and pre-registration is required.
To make a reservation, call the Parks Department at 636-949-7535 or visit https://bit.ly/LadiesInThePark.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!