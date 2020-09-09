 Skip to main content
All-inclusive day of fun at Broemmelsiek Park planned for ladies 12 and up
St. Charles park rangers Abigail Chambers (left) and Ashley Maue (right) will lead the first “Ladies in the Park” event, which is packed with a variety of outdoor activities for ladies ages 12 and older, this Sunday at Broemmelsiek Park.

Calling all ladies ages 12 and older — the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department is hosting an exclusive “girls day out” event this weekend you won’t want to miss, according to a press release.

“Ladies in the Park” will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 13, at Broemmelsiek Park, 1795 Hwy. DD, in Defiance.

Led by park rangers Abigail Chambers and Ashley Maue, this first-time event in the park is packed with a variety of outdoor activities, including:

• archery

• stand-up paddleboarding on the 13-acre lake

• hiking along the 11 miles of natural and paved trails

• Dutch-oven cooking over a campfire

• nature journaling

In between all the action, participants will gather at Shelter #7 in the park to take a break for brunch. Guests are welcome to bring their own snacks.

This girls-only event is perfect for mothers and daughters, sisters, friends, individuals, Girl Scouts and other organizations. The cost is $15 per person. Space is limited and pre-registration is required.

To make a reservation, call the Parks Department at 636-949-7535 or visit https://bit.ly/LadiesInThePark.

