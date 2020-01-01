Ambush announce change in ownership group

The St. Louis Ambush professional indoor soccer club, members of the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL), recently announced a change in the structure of its ownership group, with two minority partners out and one new one in, according to a press release.
Tony Glavin and Dr. Elizabeth Perez, part of the current ownership group since 2016, have sold their shares to Jeff Locker, CEO and founding member of AXIUS Financial, a financial planning firm based in St. Charles. Ambush CEO and owner Shelly Clark will remain in that position and will continue to oversee day-to-day operation of the club.
Locker is a native of St. Charles County, where he still works and resides with his wife, Heather, and their four children. Locker is an experienced wealth manager, specializing in financial planning for individuals, families and business owners. After 10 years in the industry, working as an advisor, mentor, sales manager and partner at a previous firm, he began AXIUS in 2010.
When not working, Locker enjoys being active in his children’s school and giving back to the St. Charles community. He’s also an avid soccer fan and can often be found playing or coaching. Locker and his family love to travel and he enjoys fishing, boating and golfing. Family game night is also a big activity in the Locker household, where the family can be found enjoying Clue, Shufflepuck and other board games.
“I am excited to be joining the Ambush family," Locker said. "By combining my passion for soccer with my interest in contributing to the local community, I hope to positively impact the local soccer market. My family and I look forward to this new endeavor.”
MASL commissioner Joshua Schaub welcomed the newest member of the league’s ownership.
“The MASL couldn’t be happier to accept Jeff Locker into the St. Louis Ambush ownership group," Schaub said. "The league continues to show growth across key performance metrics that is now catching the eye of investors. We look forward to the future for the Ambush.”
Clark said she has met with her new business partner multiple times over the past several months and looks forward to working with him.
“I’ve been very fortunate to have had two wonderful partners who have helped lay the foundation over the past three years,” Clark said. “Jeff and I will continue to build upon that foundation. Jeff’s strong business and community connections will be an asset to the Ambush organization.”
Clark and Locker plan to continue to focus on creating a family-friendly entertainment opportunities for the fans. They also plan to evaluate the current marketing strategies of the team as they look to improve public relations within the community.
“Everyone who knows our players loves them," Clark said. "We have to do a better job of allowing the fans to know who the players are as people, not just what they do on the field."
After a pair of games in Mexico to start the new year and then a contest in Milwaukee, the Ambush will continue the home portion of their 2019-20 MASL season when they host Utica City FC at 7:35 p.m. Jan. 17, at The Family Arena, 2002 Arena Pkwy., in St. Charles.
Single game tickets for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale and can be purchased at the Family Arena box office or at ticketmaster.com. Groups of 10 or more can purchase their discounted tickets now. For group sales, call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363.