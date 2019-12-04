The St. Louis Ambush dropped their Major Arena Soccer League season opener to the Milwaukee Wave 7-2 last Friday night at the St. Charles Family Arena, according to a press release.
Although the Ambush controlled possession for the majority of the opening frame, neither team found the back of the net. Ambush defender Felipe took a pass from Stefan St. Louis at 5:31 of the second quarter and fired it low into the corner for the lone tally of the second quarter, giving the Ambush a 1-0 lead at halftime.
The second half was quite a different story, as the Wave scored two unanswered goals in the third quarter and five more tallies in the fourth. The Ambush managed one goal, courtesy of J.T. Thomas, late in the fourth quarter. Scoring for the Wave in the second half was Marcio Leite, Max Ferdinand, Luan Oliveira, Isaac Pereyra, Alex Bradley and two from Ian Bennett.
The game turned chippy in the second half, with the officials handing out seven blue cards (four to the Ambush, three to the Wave) and one yellow card (to the Wave).
The Ambush were scheduled to clash with the cross-state rival Kansas City Comets after Journal press time Saturday night in Independence. The next Ambush home game is slated for 5:05 p.m. Dec. 8, when the Wave once again invade the Family Arena.
Single-game tickets for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale and can be purchased at the Family Arena box office or at ticketmaster.com. Groups of 10 or more can purchase their discounted tickets now and season tickets are also on sale. For group or season ticket sales, call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363.