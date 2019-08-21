The St. Louis Ambush soccer team will call the St. Charles Family Arena home for the next three seasons, according to a joint announcement made last Friday by the team and the arena.
The current Ambush franchise has played all home games at the Family Arena since the inception of the club in 2013. The new agreement runs through the 2021-22 season.
The Family Arena was built in 1999. The versatile facility has hosted sporting events including soccer, football, hockey, basketball, MMA and professional wrestling. Other events at the Family Arena have included concerts, circuses, ice shows, trade shows, political rallies and high school and college commencement ceremonies. Located less than a mile from highways 70 and 364 and just across the Missouri River from St. Louis County, the Family Arena provides a quick and convenient location for fans from a majority of the St. Louis metropolitan area.
Since the Ambush first called the Family Arena home in 2013, the building has seen a number of updates, including new video boards, ribbon boards, upgrades to the sound system and new interior LED lighting.
The Family Arena is also transitioning ticket services, with Ticketmaster in place for the 2019-20 Ambush season. A new feature for the new season will be mobile/electronic ticketing, which will eliminate waiting at the will call windows.
“Since their return in 2013, the St. Louis Ambush has been a linchpin of The Family Arena’s schedule," Family Arena general manager Sandy Femmer said. "We’re excited and honored to have them extend our partnership through 2022 and we look forward to working with them for many years to come.”
Ambush CEO Shelly Clark was equally pleased with the new lease.
“The Ambush have spent our previous six seasons at the Family Arena. Through that time, we’ve seen a steady progression of improvements and updates to the facility. Their new partnership with Ticketmaster will continue to improve the service that we are able to offer fans attending our games," Clark said. "We have the support of the arena staff both behind the scenes and from the stands. We continue to work together to be able to provide affordable family entertainment that the whole community can rally behind. I couldn’t be more happy and excited to continue our partnership with them.”
The Ambush kick off their seventh season in November, with all home games at the Family Arena, 2002 Arena Pkwy., in St. Charles. The Ambush narrowly missed a playoff berth during the 2018-19 season and are looking to build on that success for the upcoming campaign.
Ambush season tickets are now on sale for the 2019-20 season.
Open tryouts set for this weekend
Ahead of the 2019-20 season, the Ambush will hold open tryouts this weekend, according to a press release.
The tryouts will take place on Aug. 24-25, at Vetta Sports St. Charles, 1425 St. Peters Cottleville Road, in Cottleville.
Check-in on Aug. 24 is at 3:30 p.m., with tryouts beginning at 4:30 p.m. Check-in on Aug. 25 is 12:30 p.m. with the session beginning at 1:30 p.m. Each participant will be provided an Ambush t-shirt they can keep.
Tryouts are open to any player 18 years of age or older who is not otherwise under contract to another Major Arena Soccer League team. Collegiate players should verify with their college if trying out will affect their college eligibility.
Registration for the tryouts is online only and can be completed at stlambush.com/tryouts. Participants who have any questions about the tryouts may call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363.